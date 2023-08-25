Randall amazed by hometown WR’s speed

CLEMSON – There’s been a long list of freshmen that made a name for themselves during Clemson’s fall camp. In the wide receiver room, there’s one player who grew up just down the road and is already making an impact for the Tigers.

Tyler Brown played high school football at Greenville and finished his career with over 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns. He’s only recently joined the program as a summer enrollee, but it took him now time getting acclimated at Clemson.

Dabo Swinney previously talked about Brown’s blistering speed and how he has a ton of potential to play in the slot, and it’s something we could see early on. The sentiment is also carried by sophomore wide receiver Adam Randall.

“He’s just a really fast guy. He can get up and down the field, he can really just move. I just love the way he brings a good mindset to the room. Our wide receiver room is just very positive and every time you go in there, you’re gonna crack a smile within a couple seconds,” Randall said.

On par with a lot of the 2023 freshmen, he’s intuitive and learning very quickly in the new offensive system under Garrett Riley. Considering the deep threat he can be, Riley may use him in the slot more often than not.

The receiver Brown is doesn’t tell the full story, though. While he can make an impact as a pass-catcher, he can strike fear into opposing special teams units as a returner.

”His speed is incredible and you know he’s just going to be able to help us out a lot in the return game and also offense. You just gotta get the ball in his hands and he’s gonna make something happen,” Randall said.

Brown has a slender frame at 5-foot-11, and it allows him to showcase that elusiveness and speed. Special teams is the gateway to playing time as a young player, and it’s clear that Brown is already taking that step and his speed will open offensive opportunities for him very quickly as a Tiger.