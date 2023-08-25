What They Are Saying: Simmons Trade Causes Quite the Buzz

August 25, 2023

Isaiah Simmons has a new NFL home after being traded on Thursday.

The former Clemson star was shipped from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice — a swap that most people understandably see as a steal for the Giants, who are getting a versatile defender and talented former first-round pick.

Many believe it’s a great landing spot for Simmons as well, with him heading to play for a defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale who is capable of getting the most out of Simmons’ unique skillset.

The trade caused quite the buzz on social media, and there were no shortage of reactions flowing in after the news broke. Here’s a look at just some of what people are saying about Simmons getting dealt to New York:

 

