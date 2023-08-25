What They Are Saying: Simmons Trade Causes Quite the Buzz

Isaiah Simmons has a new NFL home after being traded on Thursday.

The former Clemson star was shipped from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice — a swap that most people understandably see as a steal for the Giants, who are getting a versatile defender and talented former first-round pick.

Many believe it’s a great landing spot for Simmons as well, with him heading to play for a defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale who is capable of getting the most out of Simmons’ unique skillset.

The trade caused quite the buzz on social media, and there were no shortage of reactions flowing in after the news broke. Here’s a look at just some of what people are saying about Simmons getting dealt to New York:

There’s a ton of excitement internally for the #Giants after landing the versatile Isaiah Simmons, via trade. Feeling is he’s a super talented athlete who will thrive under DC Wink Martindale's tutelage. Xavier McKinney is a rising star he can learn from, too. Low risk,… pic.twitter.com/8sSvOGZISE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2023

Cards got fleeced https://t.co/ehoFvd3QGW — Gage Fast (@GageFast) August 24, 2023

Daboll said they’ll probably ask Isaiah Simmons to do “quite a bit of things…certainly happy to have him.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 24, 2023

Thoughts on the Isaiah Simmons trade… live from Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/cu5anvN8G9 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 24, 2023

The #Giants are a huge winner in this Isaiah Simmons deal Simmons also won big. He left a situation where a new coaching staff just declined his fifth-year option and didn't seem to have a plan, or desire, for him. His new home in New York with Wink Martindale, where he… — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 24, 2023

Giants fans…here was my pre-draft report on Isaiah Simmons. His greatest strength (versatility) in college has held him back in Arizona; but Giants must think Wink Martindale can harness this rare potential. I'm rooting for him to find a home in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/UCBju58J9s — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 24, 2023

Isaiah Simmons & Dexter Lawrence reuniting on the Giants defense. Both 25 years old. Giants defense became even more athletic I can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/E8ZSCu1Aar — Andrew (@gmengalaxy) August 24, 2023

Final look at Isaiah Simmons in #AZCardinals uniform. Simmons will return to AZ in WK 2 with #NYGiants. pic.twitter.com/7HFDX8QvXV — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) August 24, 2023

First look at Isaiah Simmons in Giants Blue pic.twitter.com/GF8sSEjEGk — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) August 24, 2023

Isaiah Simmons was the 8th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, he's now traded for a 7th round pick to the #Giants Simmons is truly one of the freakish atheltes in NFL combine history. He ran 4.39 at 6'4, 238 pounds with 20 bench reps. Big upside for NYG.https://t.co/f3J4lohfT3 pic.twitter.com/qSbGNKAZO8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2023

Saquon with Isaiah Simmons on his IG story pic.twitter.com/BEqUHQOycA — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 24, 2023

Newest Giant Isaiah Simmons highlights welcome to New York 🤞 @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/Th0FsPFOTc — evin (@KayvonOjulari) August 24, 2023

Gods plan🙏🏾 let’s get to work!! https://t.co/KQEkh2rE43 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) August 24, 2023

–Photo courtesy USA Today Sports Images

