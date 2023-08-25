Where One Tiger Landed in ESPN's Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

This week, ESPN released an early 2024 NFL mock draft (subscription required), with draft analyst Matt Miller giving his prediction for each of the 32 first-round picks next year.

Miller projects one Clemson star to be taken in the first round — linebacker Barrett Carter, who’s entering his junior season with the Tigers.

Miller’s mock has Carter going to the Green Bay Packers with the 23rd overall selection, a pick presumably acquired by the Packers from the New York Jets.

“Let’s just assume Aaron Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ snaps this season, which means the Packers would have this second pick in Round 1,” Miller wrote. “Green Bay doesn’t have anyone like Carter, a three-down playmaker on defense, and while most project him as a weakside linebacker in the pros, he has the tools to line up off the ball or as a stack ‘backer. He had 5.5 sacks, 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles last season. His instincts are top notch, and Carter has amazing short-area speed and surprising power for a 6-1, 225-pound linebacker. Scouts are already buzzing about him as a potential top-10 talent in the class.”

A fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele last season, Carter enters 2023 credited with with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 25 games (14 starts).

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25–27.

