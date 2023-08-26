Brown details Clemson decision, coahces' reactions: 'This is God's will'

PIEDMONT, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers spree of landing 2024 commitments all started with one domino in June. No. 1 linebacker in the country and five-star recruit Sammy Brown announced his pledge to the Tigers, and it led to Dabo Swinney’s staff ripping of a slew of additions for the future.

Brown is a very vocal person about Clemson, and he’s been recruiting heavily since his decision, but he took the opportunity to look back on what makes Tiger Town special to him. Following his standout performance just 30 minutes away from Death Valley, he recalled how he cancelled the other official visits and locked down his recruitment.

“Throughout my official visit to Clemson, I just kind of had a gut feeling about it. I felt like it was God’s will that Clemson was the place so I ended up committing on my visit. I’ve just been super happy with it, been very relaxing that’s for sure. Throughout the whole recruiting process, to be over, I’ve been really happy with it and I just feel like a high school kid to be honest,” Brown said.

The decision came while he was still on Clemson’s campus, and Brown said the coaches were all around him when he told them he would be a Tiger. Once he said it, Swinney “jumped on the table” in excitement and it was a moment he’ll never forget. During that time, he received a chip signed by Swinney saying “I’m All In” and Brown says that stays in his wallet 24/7.

Before that moment, he had a heartfelt moment with his father where he knew Clemson was his home. He made that clear to him and said “this is it” for his recruiting and he was ready to lock it in.

“I’m 100% confident and I think this is God’s will,” Brown said. “That’s what I told him and I mean, they were like ‘if you think this is the place, then do it’ so I just, when you’re able to make that without any regrets or any second thoughts, I think you’re at the right place.”

