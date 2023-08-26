Did Desmond Howard pick Clemson or FSU to win the ACC?

ESPN’s College Football GameDay was back on the air Saturday morning.

Desmond Howard was asked if he thinks this will be another season where Clemson wins the ACC and he had high praise for the Tigers.

“I think Clemson is going to have a really good year.” said the former Heisman Trophy winner. “They have a lot of talent. You are talking about a high quality team but so much is riding on the quarterback position. Cade is he going to be able to rise to the occasion.”

But the ESPN analyst is not picking Clemson to win it again this season.

“I think they are going to have a fantastic season but I am rolling with the Seminoles man. Jordan Travis, Man that kid. I saw people talking about his practice the other day. Fowler was up there and he was like this guy is at another level. He is accurate. He is a leader. So I am going with the Seminoles,” said Howard.

The Tigers and Noles will battle September 23 in Death Valley and could see each other again in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.

