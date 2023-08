PIEDMONT, S.C. – The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions visited Wren High School Friday night to watch Five-star and No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown and his brother Max. Plenty of orange was in the stands to see the future Tigers.

Brown committed to Clemson in June, and delivered a dominant performance in all three phases for the Jefferson Dragons 30-14 win.

Check out some pictures from the game in TCI’s Photo Gallery.