What They Are Saying: Ross is 'Going to be a problem'

What They Are Saying: Ross is 'Going to be a problem'

Football

What They Are Saying: Ross is 'Going to be a problem'

By August 26, 2023 4:16 pm

By |

Fans, media and other around the NFL are finding out what Clemson fans already knew.  Justyn Ross is an amazing receiver when he is healthy.

Former Clemson great Justyn Ross found the endzone with an amazing catch Saturday for the Kansas City Chiefs.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

During Saturday’s ESPN College Football GameDay Kirk Herbstreit and the GameDay crew discuss who would win the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. While Desmond Howard picked the Noles, Herbstreit (…)

reply
1d

Clemson held its annual ‘Bennie Bowl” Friday at Memorial Stadium, as they prepare to open the season against Duke on Sept. 4. One of Clemson’s starting offensive lineman was in a boot Friday in Death (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home