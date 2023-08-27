Former Clemson QB Has Strong Debut for His New College Team

A former Clemson quarterback had a strong debut for his new team in Week 0 of the college football season.

Taisun Phommachanh helped lead UMass to a 41-30 win at New Mexico State on Saturday, completing 10 of 17 passes for 192 yards while also rushing for 96 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.

In his first game with UMass, Phommachanh helped the Minutemen put an end to their 24-game road losing streak dating to the 2018 season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it marked UMass’ first win in a season opener on the road against an FBS opponent since 1973 against Rutgers.

Phommachanh transferred to UMass this offseason after playing at Georgia Tech in 2022, when he completed 2 of 5 passes for 13 yards with an interception while rushing 15 times for 56 yards and two scores.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt junior and former four-star prospect played at Clemson from 2019-21, when he appeared in 13 games over the three seasons and had 354 yards of total offense in his 13 appearances (204 passing, 150 rushing).

Hoof what a throw by Taisun Phommachanh 👀 pic.twitter.com/EGHcecUAKs — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 27, 2023

TAISUN PHOMMACHANH! Phommachanh scrambles on the 4th-and-7 for a 26-yard gain!#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/fW8FzTBgsc — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) August 27, 2023

Former #Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh with the TD for UMass.pic.twitter.com/xVVsEOQ3xQ — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) August 27, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

