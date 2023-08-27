Girard Here to Win, Believed Clemson Got Short End of Stick

CLEMSON – The 2022-23 season ended short for Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers in more ways than one. After some would say shockingly missing the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers fell to Morehead State, leaving a bitter taste into the offseason.

Since those days, Clemson is gaining momentum for the upcoming season. No bigger step in that than landing transfer guard Joseph Girard III. He’s played against the Tigers for four years and knows them better than many. He said it’s a large reason he decided to join Clemson and that he’s “itching” to get back to the NCAA Tournament. While saying this, he stated his take about the controversial end for the Tigers last season.

“This team had a lot of wins last year and I think, I said this before I committed here, I think they should’ve made the tournament with or without me obviously,” Girard said. “I just wanted to go somewhere that I knew I was going to put myself in the best situation to get into March and try and play for a long, long season.”

Girard is a massive boost to the Tigers’ offense after Brevin Galloway’s college career came to a close. Last year, he was on the Jerry West Award watch list and averaged 16.4 points. Add in his playmaking that teammates are raving about, and it’s a perfect match. Girard is individually impressive, but that’s not what he’s here to do and the team’s mindset is what draws him. Winning is first for Girard, and he believes he can do it at Clemson.

“Everybody’s main goal is to win, which is the part of the team that you want to be a part of,” Girard said. “So like I said, and I can just tell that the four years that I played against them and every time that I came to Littlejohn or every time they came to the dome — no matter who won, you just see that they enjoyed playing together.”