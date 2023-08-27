Herbstreit Makes CFP Predictions

On ESPN’s College Football GameDay Kirk Herbstreit gave his predictions for this season’s College Football Playoff. Did the Tigers make the cut?

“This is interesting,” he said. “I went round and round. I hate doing these picks. I can’t stand it. I wanted to find someone from the ACC. I wanted to find someone from the Big 12. I wanted to find Pac-12.”

However, only two conference made the cut.

“I have Ohio State. I have Michigan. I have Georgia and I have Alabama. Here is my championship game. I have Alabama against Ohio State and the winner of course is Alabama,” said Herbstreit.

The semi-final matchups for Herbstreit were Alabama against Michigan and Ohio State battling Georgia.

