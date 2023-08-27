Here's Who Howard, McAfee See Making the Playoff

These two ESPN analysts have made their predictions for the College Football Playoff, and neither sees Clemson being a part of the four-team field this season.

During College GameDay on Saturday, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee gave their playoff brackets and who they think will win it all.

Howard, the former Michigan star and 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, has Michigan beating Texas in one semifinal. Howard predicts Alabama to beat Florida State on the other side of the bracket, with Michigan going on to defeat Alabama for what would be the Wolverines’ first national championship since 1997.

Michigan has made two straight playoff appearances as back-to-back Big Ten champs, but the Wolverines are still looking for their first playoff victory.

McAfee, meanwhile, has Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia making the playoff, with Alabama beating Michigan in one semifinal and Georgia beating Ohio State in the other. McAfee predicts Alabama to win the natty, knocking off the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs.

Alabama missed the playoff last season for just the second time in nine years. The Crimson Tide have captured three national titles in the CFP era.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has the same four playoff teams as McAfee, and also sees Alabama winning the natty, doing so by beating Ohio State in the championship game.

This is the final season before the playoff field expands to 12 teams in 2024.

While none of the GameDay analysts picked Clemson to make the playoff, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are hoping to return to the playoff for the first time since 2020 after reaching the playoff six straight years from 2015-20.

