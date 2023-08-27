McAfee sees 'match made in heaven' for Clemson's offense

During Saturday’s ESPN College Football GameDay the crew discussed who is going to win the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

Pat McAfee went with the Tigers and had plenty of praise for Clemson and the new duo that will lead the offense.

“That being said seven out of the last eight ACC titles come from the Clemson Tigers,” said McAfee. “There is a reason they are at the top of the mountain. You don’t just fall there. I think Cade Klubnik was put in in some very terrible situations last year, backed up, fourth quarter, third quarter in relief of D.J. Uiagalelei who is out at Oregon State.

The Tigers hiring of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will be one of the keys to Clemson’s offense returning to greatness.

“I think Cade Klubnik with Garrett Riley is going to be a match made in heaven. If you watch Cade play there are some flashes of real greatness and I think Garrett will be able to do that and the rest of the Clemson team who is five-stars everywhere should be able to do that,” said McAfee.