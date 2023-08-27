Where does Ngata stand with the Eagles’ roster cuts?

Football

Former Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata inked a undrafted free agent deal with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. In his final year as a Tiger, he had career highs with 42 catches for 526 yards.

The strong season is what earned him a chance with the Eagles and he made a strong impact early on. Good news for Ngata is his size can’t be taught. 6-foot-3 receivers don’t just appear and he added to his stock with a strong camp in Philadelphia.

While the camp showings matter, for a bubble player, preseason is where the money is made. Over three weeks, he’s had six catches for 75 yards but a fumble in the final tilt may have derailed some momentum for him.

With the preseason over, it’s time for roster cuts and the depth at receiver for the Eagles may leave him as the odd man out. The official depth chart has Ngata outside of the top three units, placing him as a developmental tool for Philadelphia.

As of now, it feels like a long shot for the former Tiger to make the 53-man roster, but his strong impression will make sure he has a place. Ngata is a lock for the practice squad at this point, and it always presents the opportunity for a game day call up if the Eagles are dealing with injuries or need an extra jolt at the position.

Philadelphia has confidence in Ngata after his camp showing, even if the fire calmed down late in the preseason. He’ll have a long road ahead, but he’s going to undoubtedly keep himself in the NFL picture  as an Eagles practice squad player.

