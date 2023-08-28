ESPN Predicts Several Clemson Pros as Top 100 Players for 2023

On Monday, ESPN released its 2023 NFL Rank, with a panel of experts predicting the top 100 players in the league for the upcoming season based on performance expectations relative to their peers.

Several former Clemson stars appear in the predicted top 100 players, with Trevor Lawrence leading the way among former Tigers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise quarterback and 2022 Pro Bowler came in at No. 28, with ESPN projecting him to throw for 3,895 yards and 26 touchdowns against 13 interceptions while rushing for 305 yards and four more scores.

“Lawrence is in his second season in coach Doug Pederson’s offense and has had more input this offseason in shaping how it looks,” Michael DiRocco wrote. “Not only does Lawrence have all his playmakers back from last season — when the unit ranked 10th in scoring and yards per game — but the Jaguars have added wide receiver Calvin Ridley.”

Next up among Clemson pros on the list is New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence at No. 48.

A Pro Bowler and All-Pro last season, Lawrence was rewarded for his breakout campaign with a big contract extension this offseason, and ESPN projects him to tally 72 tackles with six sacks this season.

“He was dominant last season after defensive line coach Andre Patterson and coordinator Wink Martindale decided to make him a nose tackle,” Jordan Raanan wrote. “Centers can’t guard him one-on-one. Hence the career high 7.5 sacks and his 28 quarterback hits (second among defensive linemen). The Giants signed him to a $90 million deal expecting even more in Year 2.”

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is ranked 11 spots behind Lawrence at No. 59.

The Cincinnati Bengals wideout is entering a contract year, during which ESPN projects him to post 81 receptions for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Higgins took a big leap in 2022,” Ben Baby wrote. “He improved as a route runner and did a better job of setting up defenders in order to gain separation, according to teammate Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins has racked up more than 3,000 yards in his first three NFL seasons. The final year of his rookie deal could be his biggest yet.”

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, a 2021 All-Pro, also made the ranking at No. 83.

Atlanta picked up Terrell’s fifth-year option in late April, keeping him in a Falcons uniform and off the free agent market until after the 2024 season. ESPN projects him for 70 tackles and a couple of interceptions this season.

“Terrell has been the Falcons’ top corner for years now and remains one of the league’s top defensive backs,” Michael Rothstein wrote. “He took a little dip last season, in part because he played a little more man coverage than he had in the past, combined with Atlanta’s continued pass-rushing struggles.”

Rounding out the former Tigers in the ranking is Christian Wilkins. The Miami Dolphins defensive lineman, who is looking for a long-term contract extension entering his fifth year in Miami, cracked the list at No. 98.

ESPN sees him recording 88 tackles and five sacks in 2023.

“The Dolphins’ captain is one of the league’s premier run defenders,” Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote. “His sack numbers leave a little something to be desired, but Wilkins has a nose for the ball and always seems to be in the vicinity when a play is made. He wants a new contract before the start of the season — and did not participate in team drills at camp in a hold-in attempt — so the ball is now in the Dolphins’ court.”

