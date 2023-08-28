'It feels great': NFL Tiger Earns Starting Gig

Congrats to this Clemson pro, who has earned a starting gig for his NFL team heading into the 2023 season.
John Simpson will be the starting left guard for the Baltimore Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh announced after the team’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend.
“John’s going to be the starter, he’s earned that,” Harbaugh said, via baltimoreravens.com. “John deserves it. He’s had a great camp. A vet, and physical. I love the way he played.”
Simpson beat out rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu for the starting role.
“It feels great. We’ve all been putting in a lot of work this off season and I just felt like this is the most comfortable I’ve been in a long time,” Simpson said. “I just feel like I did what I could when I could and every opportunity I had, I tried to take advantage of it, and I felt like I did so. I really appreciate Coach Harbaugh and everybody trusting me and putting me in this position.”
Simpson was signed by the Ravens last December after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders a little over a week earlier.
A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft (109th overall), Simpson started all 17 of the Raiders’ games in 2021 but was mostly a reserve for the team last season, starting only a couple of games.
Simpson credited the Ravens for helping him get his confidence back after being released.
“I came in and I feel like I had zero confidence and I had to work through that,” Simpson said. “It wasn’t easy. So, every day, I try to take one step to get better. If it’s 1%, 2%, 3%, 100%, anything is better than nothing. So, I try to look at it like that and just try to get better every day. They’ve been helping me with my confidence too and just helping me [improve] my craft.”
At Clemson, Simpson played both guard positions for the Tigers in 2017 before earning a starting role. He helped Clemson post a 29-1 record during his two seasons as a full-time starter.
The North Charleston, S.C., native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his career as a Tiger (2016-19). He earned consensus All-America status in 2019.
Simpson and the Ravens open the 2023 season against the Houston Texans in Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 10.
