'It feels great': NFL Tiger Earns Starting Gig

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft (109th overall), Simpson started all 17 of the Raiders’ games in 2021 but was mostly a reserve for the team last season, starting only a couple of games.

Simpson credited the Ravens for helping him get his confidence back after being released.

“I came in and I feel like I had zero confidence and I had to work through that,” Simpson said. “It wasn’t easy. So, every day, I try to take one step to get better. If it’s 1%, 2%, 3%, 100%, anything is better than nothing. So, I try to look at it like that and just try to get better every day. They’ve been helping me with my confidence too and just helping me [improve] my craft.”