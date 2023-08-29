2024 Clemson Commit Details Excitement for Tigers Career

The 2024 recruiting class for Clemson football features a legacy recruit who will have a rare opportunity once he’s on campus as a Tiger. Drew Woodaz committed to Clemson in April, and he’s the younger brother of starting linebacker Wade Woodaz.

It’s a large advantage for Drew Woodaz to learn from his brother so early, gaining extra experience and knowledge from him. He’s excited to play with his brother and says that it’s an advantage for him entering his college career.

“I’m very excited because I feel like I can be a step ahead with him being there,” Woodaz said. “I know that I will always have a person in my corner who is willing to help me and I can always go to him with questions about the game and get help to succeed and play to the best of my ability.”

Since his visits at Clemson, he’s been hearing a lot from the coaches as he enters his final high school season. As a junior, he had 92 tackles as one of the standouts for Jesuit High School.

While he’s still in high school, it’s not long until he’ll be donning the Paw and joining Clemson. It still doesn’t feel real just yet for him, but his relationship continues to grow with the Tigers as his senior season goes on. Woodaz said he’s planning on enrolling in summer 2024 after he graduates.

“I’ve just been hearing from them keeping our relationship up and asking about the season. It’s all been very good them showing that they care,” Woodaz said. “It’s hard to realize that it’s so close but I talk about it with my friends every day about how we are seniors and how it’s a bit sad that we are almost done but I’m excited for the future and excited to go to Clemson and get to work after we handle business this year.”

