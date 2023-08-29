Bad Day for a Number of NFL Tigers

A number of former Clemson players were cut ahead of Tuesday’s NFL roster deadline, with teams required to reduce their active rosters to 53 players.

Former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries was reportedly placed on waivers by the Houston Texans, while former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was waived by the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata and safety K’Von Wallace were among the Philadelphia Eagles’ final cuts.

Former Tiger wide receiver Cornell Powell was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs and safety Nolan Turner was among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cuts.

The San Francisco 49ers released former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant, though the team reportedly plans to open up a roster spot on Wednesday to re-sign him.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!