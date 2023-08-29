Clemson's QB1 Has Nice Surprise for Teammates

By August 29, 2023 4:54 pm

Clemson’s QB1 had a nice surprise for his teammates ahead of the 2023 season.

Cade Klubnik gifted the team with Beats by Dre headphones during practice.

It’s a surprise his fellow Tigers certainly appreciated.

“Thankful to be able to hook up the team with some Beats, man, get them locked in for the season,” Klubnik said. “Let’s go.”

Klubnik is among the college football players who recently signed NIL deals with Beats for its inaugural “Beats Elite” class.

You can see the video of Klubnik’s surprise below:

