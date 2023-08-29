Congrats to This Former Clemson DE for Making Roster

Congrats to this former Clemson defensive end in the NFL.

Teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and KJ Henry has made the Washington Commanders’ 53-man roster.

Henry was selected in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft (137th overall) following a career year at Clemson in 2022. A second-team All-ACC selection, he started all 14 games while collecting 59 tackles (9.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with a team-high 24 quarterback pressures.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder was a five-year contributor for the Tigers, playing in 58 games with 147 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.

After the Commanders drafted Henry, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he thought the team got an “overlooked” edge defender.

“KJ Henry is a dynamic outside edge player,” Rivera said. “It’s interesting because the guy that played on the other side (Myles Murphy), a lot of people watched that guy. I think KJ was overlooked. I really do. The tape that you watch and you repeatedly watch, he’s there making plays, and so he’s a guy that we wanted to add.”

God is good ‼️ https://t.co/RnLkcFckdN — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) August 29, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

