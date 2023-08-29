Former Tiger Shows Off in Preseason Finale

The preseason is an opportunity for players to earn extra momentum heading into the season, and that’s especially the case for first-round rookies. Bryan Bresee is a perfect example, and he put on a show in the final preseason game for New Orleans Saints.

Selected No. 28, Bresee was a versatile defensive lineman at Clemson and made an All-ACC team in all three of his college seasons. Known for his game-wrecking ability, his sack numbers weren’t too high with nine over three years, but he’s showing that early for the Saints.

While taking on the Houston Texans, the New Orleans defense was backed to its own 5-yard line on third-and-goal. Bresee was lined up at defensive tackle, and delivered a highlight move to create the sack.

Saints rookie Bryan Bresee with a nasty spin move to beat the LG and cause the sack. The first-round pick out of Clemson has been flashing major athleticism and fluidity as an interior pass rusher tonight. pic.twitter.com/P9pZ9E5pjb — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 28, 2023

It’s not often you see a defensive tackle put on a spin move, and you only see it from the likes of stars like Vita Vea. Even then, it’s rare and he did it multiple times in the game with success, leaving Houston’s offensive linemen in a blender.

One player who noticed the move was fellow Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. He was asked about Bresee postgame, and was amazed by what he did off the line, almost laughing when talking about his rookie teammate.

“Did you see it? Did you? I’ve never saw nobody spin on the line, like he’s spinning, usually people work it up a few steps then spin. He spins on the line,” Roach said of Bresee. “I told you, I said this a few days ago, he has catlike quickness. He’s able to just jump off the ball for him being so big, it’s a sight to see. It’s really a sight to see and he’s been blessed with the God-given ability to be that quick at that size and the sky’s the limit for him. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Bresee is an imposing figure at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and he’ll be a nightmare for NFL offenses at this rate. With the season just over a week away, Bresee has earned his spot in New Orleans’ defensive rotation and he’ll be a key contributor as a rookie first-rounder.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!