Great news for Justyn Ross.

The former Clemson star receiver has made the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster, as first reported by Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Once seen as a first-round talent, Ross went undrafted due to injury concerns and ended up signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury, but his stock has been rising ahead of the 2023 season.

Ross has consistently made big plays in training camp and the preseason, and he has drawn plenty of praise throughout camp from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s got a lot of talent,” Mahomes said recently. “We’ve said it, and we’re going to keep throwing him out there and giving him chances, and he’s stepped up whenever his number has been called. He’s a different receiver than I think anyone else, the fact how big he is and fluid he is and how he can catch the football.”

Ross recorded six receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games this year.

Ross finished his Clemson career (2018-21) having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The former five-star prospect from Phenix City, Ala., concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in school history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

Justyn Ross, who missed all of last season following a foot surgery, has made the Chiefs initial 53-man roster, per source. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 29, 2023