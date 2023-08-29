Swinney Applauds Perseverance from Defensive Star

This season will be Year 6 for Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas. Coming into his college career, he was a phenom in the pass-rush rotation as a freshman. 10.5 tackles for loss in his first season and it was clear very early how great of a player he would be.

The journey is always different, and Thomas has battled through injuries and a pandemic to be a Tiger entering his sixth college season. Every obstacle you could imagine was thrown in front of Thomas, but he’s revitalized himself and looks his best both physically and mentally for the 2023 season.

Head coach Dabo Swinney talked about Thomas and how he’s battled during his radio show. That impressive freshman season tells a big part of the story, and Swinney reflected on how Thomas’s career has developed.

”If you would’ve told me, this guy was our backup on the national championship team in 2018 and he was just a guy that could run off the edge and kind of a fast pass rush guy. He didn’t really know a lot of ball, he had a ways to go. If you would’ve told me he’d be here on Year 6, I would’ve said no way, what planet am I living on?” Swinney said.

Perseverance is what Swinney repeated when talking about Thomas, and said he’s prayed for him many a time. He says that Thomas has a “clear vision” of what he wants to do this season and the time is now.

During practice, Swinney says Thomas is relentless and it’s a great sign as this crucial year begins for him. When all these setbacks come one man’s way, it’s impressive to see him keep pushing, and that’s what Thomas has done. Add that with his undoubted talent, and 2023 can be that year Thomas is so hungry for.

“He could eat a sandwich from here to Las Vegas, that’s how hungry he is,” Swinney said. “He’s starving. This guy has so much ability and has, you know, he’s just persevered.”

