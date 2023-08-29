Swinney Felt Riley Was 'Shot of Confidence' Clemson Needed

Dabo Swinney made a huge splash with one of, if not the biggest, coaching hires in college football this offseason when he brought in Garrett Riley from TCU to be Clemson’s new offensive coordinator.

Swinney made the move in January, hiring Riley – the 2022 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach – to replace Brandon Streeter after his lone season as the Tigers’ OC a year ago.

During an appearance on Gramlich & Mac Lain with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain, Swinney reflected on the timing of the Riley hire and why he thought the change needed to be made this offseason.

“Honestly, I had an opportunity to hire Garrett, and I felt like that it was just the right change,” Swinney said. “Sometimes you have freshmen come in that beat out seniors, right, and that can happen from time to time. Honestly, if it wasn’t for Garrett, would not have made a change. Streeter did a great job. Streeter did a wonderful job for us. He’s a Clemson man through and through. One of the best people I know, and did a great job for eight years here recruiting quarterbacks, coaching quarterbacks. That’s well documented.”

While Swinney says Clemson improved offensively last season under Streeter, Swinney also believed the Tigers needed a boost in confidence on that side of the ball.

So in an effort to make that happen, Swinney scooped up Riley, who helped TCU reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history last season with an offense that finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game).

Clemson ranked 30th nationally in scoring last season, averaging 33.2 points per game.

“We got better last year. It was his (Streeter’s) first year as the coordinator, and we won the league, won 11 games. … Last year, we we went from like 90th in scoring up to 30th,” Swinney said. “It was our best third down ever since I’ve been the head coach, our best red zone ever. So, we got better.

“But honestly, I just felt like there was just a little bit a lack of confidence in our guys, and it was an opportunity to hire Garrett and I thought that he was the shot of confidence that we need. Listen, ball is ball. At the end of the day, I always say what we do doesn’t necessarily have to be the best, but the players have to believe it’s the best. And I just felt like that we had a little bit a lack of confidence for whatever reason, and it was just the right time, a little bit for a reset. So, it’s been great. Garrett’s been a great addition, as the other staff members that we’ve got on board here, and we’re well positioned to go have another great year.”