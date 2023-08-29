Swinney reflects on costly rivalry loss in 2022

The 2022 Clemson Tigers entered the final week of the season as a fringe playoff team. In front of a sold-out Death Valley, the Tigers suffered a loss to their bitter rival in South Carolina.

In the blink of an eye, Clemson’s season changed and it was no longer an opportunity to reach the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title. While the team was still ACC champs in the end, there was a bitter taste that lingered.

During his radio show, head coach Dabo Swinney reflected on the game and how it’s motivating him and this 2023 team going forward. The way the game ended stuck with Swinney as much as anything.

“That’s one that sticks with all of us for sure…it’s a game that you should win, supposed to win. You know, you’re up nine with whatever, 10 minutes to plaay in a game and you get beat. Back-to-back turnovers in the fourth quarter on special teams and lose two possessions right there and a couple big plays and you end up getting beat by one,” Swinney said.

Stakes played heavily into how the loss has stuck with Clemson. Rivalry games are enough weight on their own, but it was a potential CFP berth that withered away. Help may have still been necessary, but the Tigers winning at least would’ve given them a chance.

Swinney is well aware of this, and it’s why there’s a fire lit under Clemson this season. It was a game he felt they should’ve won but “that’s why you play the game” according to him.

“Probably cost us a playoff…we’ll certainly good lord willing have another opportunity down the road at the end of the season but it’s all about Duke right now and this team,” Swinney said.

Last season still felt like a step in the right direction for Swinney, but there’s an opportunity for revenge come Thanksgiving weekend. The focus is on the now, but getting a game back from the Gamecocks to cap off a strong season is something Swinney hopes for in 2023.

