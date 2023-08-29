Watch: Lawrence Mic'd UP at Training Camp

After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting ready for his third year with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a strong 2022 season that saw him earn Pro Bowl honors while leading his team to the AFC South title and a playoff victory.

Lawrence was recently wired for sound at training camp as he and the Jags prep for the 2023 campaign. Check out the following video from the Jaguars of their franchise QB mic’d up at training camp:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

