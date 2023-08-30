2024 LB commit gaining strength ahead of Tigers career

Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class is molding to be a strong one and there’s one position that stands out as key for the Tigers looking forward. After this season, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter have to be replaced and Dabo Swinney’s staff is preparing for this inevitability.

The pair of Sammy Brown and Drew Woodaz committing to Clemson gives Clemson insurance for the future at linebacker. Woodaz is the younger brother of starting linebacker Wade Woodaz and he’s going through a similar transformation right now.

Wade Woodaz put on extra strength in his weight this off-season, and his younger brother is doing the same at the high school level. Drew Woodaz told The Clemson Insider how he’s looking to evolve heading into his college career. Adding strength was his biggest focus during the time off.

“I put on a lot of weight and I’m seeing it payoff with my strength, I’m hitting much harder and being able to control people in the game and not let them move me which allows me to do the little things right,” Woodaz said.

Woodaz is a key contributor on Jesuit High School’s defense, and his improvement comes with one goal before his college career begins. He wants to bring a state championship back to Jesuit and Woodaz is emphasizing the details to make sure he can do so. It’s so good so far with a win in their first game of the year.

”I’m feeling good, we have a very talented team with a lot of great players and I’m hoping that we can all take the next step and bring a state championship back to Jesuit,” Woodaz said. “I’ve been working on a lot of running through people and just hitting much harder and leading and taking control of the game by making sure everyone is in the right spot and doing the right thing.”

While he’s chasing that state title, Woodaz is excited to get closer to Clemson before he enrolls. A few states away in Florida, Woodaz plans to get up to almost every game and cheer on his brother and the Tigers.