Clemson DL Named to Freshman of the Year Award Watch List

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that defensive tackle Peter Woods has been named as one of 37 candidates on the watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas leads the way with 4 candidates followed by Alabama and Oklahoma with 3 players each. Five other schools boast 2 candidates.