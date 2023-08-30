Clemson DL Named to Freshman of the Year Award Watch List

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that defensive tackle Peter Woods has been named as one of 37 candidates on the watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas leads the way with 4 candidates followed by Alabama and Oklahoma with 3 players each. Five other schools boast 2 candidates.
Caleb
Downs
Alabama
S
Justice
Haynes
Alabama
RB
Kadyn
Proctor
Alabama
OT
Jaden
Rashada
Arizona State
QB
Luke
Hasz
Arkansas
TE
Keldric
Faulk
Auburn
DE
Peter
Woods
Clemson
DT
Cormani
McClain
Colorado
CB
Eugene
Wilson
Florida
WR
Earnest
Greene
Georgia
OT
Damon
Wilson
Georgia
ED
JJ
Kohl
Iowa State
QB
Javien
Toviano
LSU
DB
Rueben
Bain
Miami
DE
Francis
Mauigoa
Miami
OL
Kevin
Concepcion
NC State
WR
Princewill
Umanmielen
Nebraska
ED
Jaden
Greathouse
Notre Dame
WR
Carnell
Tate
Ohio State
WR
Adepoju
Adebawore
Oklahoma
ED
Peyton
Bowen
Oklahoma
DB
Jasiah
Wagoner
Oklahoma
DB
Suntarine
Perkins
Ole Miss
LB
Ayden
Williams
Ole Miss
WR
Tony
Rojas
Penn State
LB
Nyckoles
Harbor
South Carolina
ATH
Grayson
Howard
South Carolina
LB
Markis
Deal
TCU
DL
Arion
Carter
Tennessee
LB
Cedric
Baxter
Texas
RB
Johntay
Cook
Texas
WR
Malik
Muhammad
Texas
CB
Anthony
Hill
Texas
LB
Rueben
Owens
Texas A&M
RB
Dante
Moore
UCLA
QB
Zachariah
Branch
USC
WR
Tackett
Curtis
USC
LB
ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.
ABOUT THE SHAUN ALEXANDER FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD – The Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award is an honor given each year to the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Named after Shaun Alexander since 2018, this award recognizes the exceptional performance and impact made by these players on their respective teams throughout the season. The winning formula evaluates players based on Talent, Character, Ambassador and Legend.
