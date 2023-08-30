Clemson DL Named to Freshman of the Year Award Watch List

Football

By August 30, 2023 11:11 am

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that defensive tackle Peter Woods has been named as one of 37 candidates on the watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas leads the way with 4 candidates followed by Alabama and Oklahoma with 3 players each. Five other schools boast 2 candidates.

Caleb

Downs

Alabama

S

Justice

Haynes

Alabama

RB

Kadyn

Proctor

Alabama

OT

Jaden

Rashada

Arizona State

QB

Luke

Hasz

Arkansas

TE

Keldric

Faulk

Auburn

DE

Peter

Woods

Clemson

DT

Cormani

McClain

Colorado

CB

Eugene

Wilson

Florida

WR

Earnest

Greene

Georgia

OT

Damon

Wilson

Georgia

ED

JJ

Kohl

Iowa State

QB

Javien

Toviano

LSU

DB

Rueben

Bain

Miami

DE

Francis

Mauigoa

Miami

OL

Kevin

Concepcion

NC State

WR

Princewill

Umanmielen

Nebraska

ED

Jaden

Greathouse

Notre Dame

WR

Carnell

Tate

Ohio State

WR

Adepoju

Adebawore

Oklahoma

ED

Peyton

Bowen

Oklahoma

DB

Jasiah

Wagoner

Oklahoma

DB

Suntarine

Perkins

Ole Miss

LB

Ayden

Williams

Ole Miss

WR

Tony

Rojas

Penn State

LB

Nyckoles

Harbor

South Carolina

ATH

Grayson

Howard

South Carolina

LB

Markis

Deal

TCU

DL

Arion

Carter

Tennessee

LB

Cedric

Baxter

Texas

RB

Johntay

Cook

Texas

WR

Malik

Muhammad

Texas

CB

Anthony

Hill

Texas

LB

Rueben

Owens

Texas A&M

RB

Dante

Moore

UCLA

QB

Zachariah

Branch

USC

WR

Tackett

Curtis

USC

LB

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

ABOUT THE SHAUN ALEXANDER FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD – The Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award is an honor given each year to the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Named after Shaun Alexander since 2018, this award recognizes the exceptional performance and impact made by these players on their respective teams throughout the season. The winning formula evaluates players based on Talent, Character, Ambassador and Legend.

