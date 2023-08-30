ESPN’s Dinich on Two Clemson Games that Influence the CFP

This season is the final one of the four-team College Football Playoff format before the field expands to 12 teams beginning in 2024.

Seeing as there hasn’t been a two-loss team in the four-team playoff to date, losses are obviously costly and a lot rides on each game over the course of the season as teams try to stack wins while building their playoff resumes.

But which particular games this season are the most important in the playoff chase? ESPN weighed in on that this week, ranking the 10 most significant games that will impact the CFP (subscription required).

One Clemson game — the Sept. 23 showdown against ACC foe Florida State at Death Valley — is ranked among those 10 games.

It came in at No. 10, and Heather Dinich, who covers the playoff for ESPN, detailed why that contest will matter to the playoff committee.

“Because it could see this matchup again in the ACC championship game (after the conference scrapped divisions), and it’s possible FSU and Clemson will be top-four teams,” Dinich wrote. “The magnitude of this game depends in part on how Florida State fares in its season opener against LSU. If FSU loses to LSU, it’s going to be in must-win mode at Death Valley, because a two-loss ACC champion will be a tough sell in the committee meeting room (assuming in this scenario that Florida State goes on to beat Clemson in the ACC title game).

“If FSU wins this game — and every other one — but loses a close game to Clemson in the ACC title game, it’s possible both teams are considered for the top four. The same can be said if Clemson beats FSU during the regular season but loses to the Noles in the conference title game. Bottom line: The loser of this game will need to win the ACC title.”

Dinich also listed five games that will influence the selection committee as well, even though those games missed the cut for the 10 that will have the biggest impact on the playoff field.

No. 5 on that just-missed list is Clemson’s Nov. 4 home clash with Notre Dame.

“A November loss is going to be a huge setback for one of these teams, and it could be the knockout blow if either of them heads into the matchup with a loss,” Dinich wrote. “The winner will likely pad its résumé with a top-25 win.”

Clemson kicks off the 2023 season at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4 (8 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers hope to make the playoff again after missing out on it each of the last two years following six straight CFP appearances from 2015-20.

