Former Clemson Defenders Land with New NFL Teams

These Clemson pros have quickly found new homes in the NFL.

K’Von Wallace was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

The former Tiger safety was among the Philadelphia Eagles’ final cuts Tuesday as teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

Wallace was taken by the Eagles in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft following his four-year Clemson career during which he tallied 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 pass breakups, five interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles over 59 games (36 starts).

Another former Clemson safety, Tanner Muse, was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Muse was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The Steelers signed Muse in April after the Seattle Seahawks opted not to tender him in March, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

A third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, Muse missed his rookie campaign while on injured reserve due to a toe injury. The Raiders waived him in September 2021 without him ever playing in a regular season game for them, and shortly after, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad.

A two-time national champion at Clemson, Muse finished his career as a Tiger credited with 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts).

Notable claims include:#Cardinals claimed a league-high six players, including DB K'Von Wallace #Colts claimed G Josh Sills#Chiefs claimed DB Darius Rush#Chargers claimed LB Tanner Muse#Titans claimed DB Kindor Vildor No quarterbacks were claimed. https://t.co/F0pNEbX6Pr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

