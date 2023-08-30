Former Clemson Star Ends Hold-In

A former Clemson star is getting back to work as he gets ready for the NFL season.

Christian Wilkins told the media Tuesday that he has ended his hold-in.

The Miami Dolphins defensive lineman had been sitting out of team drills over the last couple of weeks, as he hasn’t gotten the contract extension he desires from the Dolphins.

“At this point, I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be and being there for my guys, and getting ready to play a game again,” Wilkins said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “As far as that’s concerned, whether or not something gets done, I’m focused on the season — we’ve got a game to play in two weeks.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Wilkins and the Dolphins couldn’t reach agreement on a contract extension because Wilkins’ agents wouldn’t accept the guarantee structure of the contract proposals.

Schefter also reported that teams reached out to Miami in an effort to trade for Wilkins, but Miami didn’t want to trade him, and Wilkins didn’t want to play anywhere else this season.

A 2019 first-round pick of the Dolphins (13th overall), Wilkins is set to play the upcoming season under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and is due to make $10.75 million this season.

Last season, Wilkins tallied career-highs in total tackles (98), tackles for loss (16), passes defensed (6) and forced fumbles (2) to go with seven quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks, one shy of the 4.5 sacks he posted in 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder has racked up 290 career tackles since coming into the NFL in 2019, more than almost any other defensive tackle in that timeframe.

