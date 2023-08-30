Former Clemson WRs Land on NFL Practice Squads

Multiple former Clemson wide receivers have landed on NFL practice squads after being released prior to Tuesday’s roster cut deadline.

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed Amari Rodgers to their practice squad.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ngata is among the players the Philadelphia Eagles signed to their practice squad.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing back another former Clemson WRU member, Cornell Powell, to their practice squad.

Powell was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday and Rodgers was waived by the Colts, with Ngata among the Eagles’ final cuts.

Ngata joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in early May after spending four seasons at Clemson, when he was credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns over 45 career games (25 starts).

A 2021 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs, Powell spent the majority of last season on their practice squad. He tallied 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches over 54 career games (12 starts) at Clemson.

A third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers, Rodgers was released by the Packers last November and then was quickly claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans. The former All-ACC performer was later waived by the Texans before signing with the Colts.

