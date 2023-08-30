Goodwin Gives Injury Update on Star LB

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media Wednesday and updated the status of one of the Tigers’ star linebackers.

Goodwin gave an injury update on junior Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who was held for a lot of fall camp with hamstring soreness.

Trotter is good to go for Monday’s season opener at Duke, per Goodwin.

“He’s ready to roll,” Goodwin said. “He’s one of those that you’ve got to hold him back more so than encourage him to go, so he’ll overextend himself no doubt. But he’s ready to go. He’s been practicing, practicing well, so no issues there.”

Trotter put together a very impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. He enters 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 27 career games (14 starts).