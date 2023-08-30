Goodwin on which DC Will be in Press Box

CLEMSON — One of the questions Clemson fans have wondered about in the off-season is where defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will be calling plays when the ninth-ranked Tigers visit Duke Monday night at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Goodwin confirmed in a question Wednesday that he will be on the field, like he was last season. Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn will be communicating with Goodwin from the press box.

“Last year, he was in the box, and he communicates down-and-distance, formations, that sort of thing and relays that to me,” Goodwin said. “Obviously, there are a set of eyes on breakdowns, what went wrong, what we are doing well and any kind of issues that we need to correct.”

Fans have wondered where Goodwin would coach after the Tigers struggled in some areas last season. Some expressed, because of Goodwin’s background, he might be better suited to call plays from the press box.

Goodwin does not feel that way. He feels being on the field helps him communicate with the players better.

“I think with the tempo offenses and stuff, being able to control the game and signal and get the play call in versus having to go through another guy signaling, I think it just helps from that standpoint,” Clemson’s second-year defensive coordinator said. “If you get into a ‘check with me’ game or whatever, you can control the game whether you want to check or whatnot from there.

“I think it just makes it easier. It takes one less piece out of the communication process.”

The Tigers hope the communication and play calling is where it needs to be when it takes on the Blue Devils at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Duke has one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the ACC in Riley Leonard.

The junior threw for 3,000 yards last season while rushing for nearly 700 more. He was also responsible for 33 touchdowns, including 13 on the ground.

“They have a lot of experience coming back offensively, and it starts with the quarterback,” Goodwin said. “He is a savvy guy… Those guys are really well coached. Coach [Kevin] Johns does a great job as an offensive coordinator.

“They will be a huge challenge, so we will find out early where we are at defensively.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!