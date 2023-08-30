Goodwin's Bold Belief in Freshman DT

CLEMSON – There’s an embarrassment of riches on Clemson’s defensive line and that’s turned up to a 10 at defensive tackle. The position is led by a pair of stars who could’ve been early picks in the NFL draft with Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Davis is an All-American and Orhorhoro is a great player in his own right who’s created an elite tandem in the middle for Wes Goodwin’s defense. When the depth chart came out for the season opener at Duke, those two were the obvious starters but freshman Peter Woods was listed as an “or starter” at both tackle spots.

It was obvious throughout camp that Woods would contribute in his first season, but it’s a different animal to earn that comparison. A five-star prospect out of high school, he has all the physical talent needed to make an impact and it was evident during the media availability in fall camp.

That’s where he proved himself and Goodwin talked Wednesday about how he earned that clear spot on the depth chart.

“He earned the right to be listed that way, and that’s how Coach (Nick) Eason and the staff feels,” Goodwin said. “He showed up well beyond his years obviously and really talented. But he’s a grinder, he works really hard and plays with unbelievable effort. I think the effort separates him from a lot of people as well. But on a daily basis, he’s continued to earn that right to be listed that way.”

Woods personally earned that right, but the pair of Davis and Orhorhoro as mentors is a great boost for him to expedite his evolution. When the Tigers take the field on Labor Day night, it’ll be a three-headed monster at defensive tackle and Woods is expected to be a key piece as a Clemson freshman.

