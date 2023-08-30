Is This Enough to Bring Mukuba Back for Another Year?

Brisket is often associated with the Lone Star State, and while Andrew Mukuba wouldn’t turn it down on his plate, the Texas native admitted he isn’t crazy about it like a lot of other Texans.

“I don’t have a problem with brisket,” the Clemson safety said Wednesday during his press conference. “If it’s there, I’ll eat it, but I wouldn’t order it.”

Instead of brisket, Mukuba’s go-to food at home is Whataburger.

“Literally the first thing I grab as soon as I land out the airport, where I go, the first spot is Whataburger,” he said. “That’s the first spot I go to is Whataburger. Yeah, you can’t go wrong with Whataburger.”

“I wish we had one down here. It would be amazing if we had a Whataburger down here,” he added. “That’s mandatory. Once you land in Texas — Whataburger. Any of y’all go to Texas, just go to Whataburger and get you a honey barbeque chicken strip sandwich. That’s going to change your life.”

Much to Mukuba’s delight, he was informed by the media that Whataburger is planning to build a restaurant location in Anderson.

“That’s going to be good,” he said. “We need that, definitely.”

Is that Whataburger enough to bring Mukuba back to Tiger Town for another season next year?

Mukuba, who’s entering his junior season this year, was asked that question.

“Yeah, you not wrong,” he said, smiling. “That’s a big maybe.”

Mukuba heads into the 2023 season with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery across 25 games (21 starts).

The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 50 tackles (0.5 for loss), four pass breakups and an interception over 12 games (11 starts) as a sophomore last season after making an immediate impact in 2021, earning freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet.

