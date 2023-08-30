Passionate Goodwin: ‘I coach my guys in my way’

Wes Goodwin is entering Year 2 leading Clemson on the defensive side of the ball, and the second season of his tenure as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator will kick off Monday in the 2023 opener at Duke.

Ahead of the matchup, Goodwin met with the media Wednesday and reflected on how he’s changed the most in his role since last year, which was his 11th overall season across two stints at Clemson but first full season in an on-field role for the Tigers.

“I think just the confidence and command in the room defensively,” Goodwin said. “Walking in every day, meeting room wise, and just having the belief and trust in the players just from a knowledge standpoint of how everything flows. Recruiting, game plan preparation, practice preparation – all of those really feel comfortable from where we’re at on my side of the ball. So, excited to see what Year 2 holds.”

In Year 1 of the Goodwin era, Clemson’s defense ranked in the top 25 nationally in a number of statistics, such as points allowed per game (22nd, 20.9), rushing yards allowed per game (13th, 102.7), sacks (T-4th, 44) and tackles for loss (2nd, 111).

A native of Grove Hill, Ala., Goodwin first arrived at Clemson in 2009, serving as a graduate assistant from 2009-11 prior to joining the staff on a full-time basis in 2012. He held an off-field role for former defensive coordinator Brent Venables as a defensive analyst from 2012-14, and after spending three years with the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant to head coach Bruce Arians from 2015-17, Goodwin returned to Clemson as senior defensive assistant from 2018-21 before formally being named the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Dec. 14, 2021.

Goodwin was passionate Wednesday while discussing what many don’t get to see about him in his role as DC, including the intensity and competitive fire he brings to the field as a coach.

“I think most people don’t get to see the intensity at practice and my fire and passion for coaching and being around the guys on a daily basis,” he said. “I love to have fun. I’m a pretty laid-back guy off the field. But in those meeting rooms and once we cross the lines, that intensity and fire ramps up. I coach my guys in my way, not somebody else’s way, and I am who I am. But nobody wants to win and coach their guys and love their guys as much as I do.”

Speaking of his guys, Clemson defensive players rave about Goodwin, and it means a lot to him having that strong support and his unit rallying around him.

“That’s the most important thing is having the belief and trust in the locker room,” Goodwin said. “It doesn’t take them long to figure out if you’re full of crap or you are who you say you are, and for them to have my back and belief and trust in how we’re doing things. And just being approachable. Hopefully they feel like they can ask and approach me and figure things out and know that I’m there for them on a daily basis.”

