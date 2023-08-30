Riley Speaks Highly of ‘Fearless’ Freshman WR

Clemson is high on each of the four wide receivers who signed with the program as part of its 2023 recruiting class, but the one who has separated himself the most heading into this season is Tyler Brown.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that Brown isn’t going to redshirt and will definitely play as a true freshman this season for the currently ninth-ranked Tigers, who are set to open the 2023 campaign Monday at Duke (8 p.m., ESPN).

Brown has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers in fall camp, and the local talent is starting this season as the backup in the slot to Antonio Williams, who is coming off a breakout freshman year in 2022.

Brown has quickly made a strong impression on Clemson’s staff after enrolling this summer, and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley spoke highly of Brown on Wednesday when asked what he’s seen from the explosive product of Greenville High who racked up 34 touchdowns during his career there.

“He’s fearless,” Riley said. “He’s fast, he’s savvy – he’s all the things you want with his size and the position he plays.”

Brown finished his prep career with 148 catches for 2,501 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns. His athleticism was used in a variety of ways at Greenville, where he also took handoffs, played some quarterback and lined up as a kick returner.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder accumulated more than 3,000 all-purpose yards during his high school career.

“I think what sets him apart is he’s a fearless player, and he’s not afraid of contact and things like that,” Riley explained, “which is impressive for his size, number one, but number two, just as a true freshman.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!