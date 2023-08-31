Mascoll, Tigers Ready to Get Things Rolling

CLEMSON — Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss the offseason, how it feels to be a sixth-year veteran, and the upcoming season opener against Duke on Monday.

The ninth-ranked Tigers and Blue Devils will hook up at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

-When asked how he feels about opening the season against another ACC opponent, Mascoll said it will be an exciting game. “It means a lot; we’ve stressed [this game] a lot,” he said. With there being two weekends of college football before Clemson’s season opener, Mascoll said the Tigers are able to learn certain lessons from the other teams who have already played, good and bad, and they’re using this time off to their advantage as they approach the upcoming game. Even though the Tigers will be playing on Monday night, Mascoll said they will be treating this game as if it is on a Saturday, just like any other game.

-Regarding defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and his trajectory within his role going into his second year, Mascoll said that he has adapted immensely and has found his footing and confidence. “I love it for Wes. Honestly, he’s come a long way from last year as far as being more vocal and telling us what he needs and wants from us,” Mascoll said. “And the guys have been great with giving him what he needs and wants.” Goodwin and the rest of the defense have emphasized turnovers during the offseason, as well as implementing that “game rep mindset, uncommon effort, and toughness,” as Mascoll put it, during every scrimmage and practice. “During the summer, during fall camp, we have done turnover circuits every day,” Mascoll stated. “It’s all about getting to the ball; that’s how fumbles happen.”

-The Tigers will be going up against a versatile, solid Duke offense with a quarterback in Riley Leonard who is already getting a bit of early Heisman Trophy and first-round draft pick buzz. With many returning starters on Duke’s roster, and coming off a surprisingly successful 9-4 season in its first year under head coach Mike Elko, the Blue Devils are looking to capitalize on their winning mentality last season and keep the momentum going. “[Duke has] a good quarterback; he can make plays on his feet,” Mascoll noted. “We’re expecting a quick and exciting game.” For the Tigers, this opening game will be a telling first impression of the work they have put in during the offseason, and will also be their first step in defending the ACC crown.

-Mascoll, a 23-year-old super senior who is going into his sixth year at Clemson, has plenty of experience under his belt. When asked if his age and duration of time spent at Clemson has worked in his favor, he said it definitely has, and he feels great and ready to go. “I’ve been here, and I’ve invested a lot in this program,” he said. “I couldn’t see myself finishing up anywhere else . . . Being here for the past five years, I’ve seen a lot of football, I’ve seen a lot of different schemes, and I’ve seen a lot of different offensive tackles. Being able to take everything I’ve learned and use it to my advantage has really helped. [The other players] always remind me of how old I am and give me a hard time for it, saying I’m pushing 30.” But age is clearly just a number for Mascoll, who is physically and mentally prepared for the season ahead.

-Talking about Monday and the start of football season put a huge smile on Mascoll’s face. “Our mind is set on a National Championship, but right now we’re focused on Duke and getting the job done, and then taking it game-by-game, day-by-day, hour-by-hour,” Mascoll said. Clemson hopes its Labor Day kickoff in Durham will be a strong, successful start to a highly anticipated season for the Tigers.

