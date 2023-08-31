Sophomore OL willing to be Iron Man for Tigers to win

CLEMSON — Thomas Austin’s offensive line returns with a lot of continuity for 2023. That’s something that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley praised, and it’s not just the long-tenured veterans like Will Putnam.

As a freshman last season, Blake Miller started all 14 games for Clemson at right tackle. That’s nearly unheard of at the college level, as it can be a large transition for players used to manhandling their opponents. Now they’re taking on some of the best athletes in the country off the edge and it’s a shock.

That wasn’t the case for Miller, who earned Freshman All-American honors from four publications. The craziest part of it all was his 989 snaps, putting him fourth in Tigers program history for offensive snaps in a season. A large number of those snaps came in the Orange Bowl, where he had a whopping 105. That’s not normal, but Miller is willing to push the limits to help Clemson win, and he emphasized that during game week for the trip to Duke.

“The way I look at it, whatever it takes to win a game,” Miller said. “I mean, if we have to go out there and play five overtimes, however many they’ll let us play, I’ll go out there and play it to win a game. Just because winning matters here. I want to win for the guy next to me, the guy behind me, guys everywhere. I want to win for those people, so yeah, it was a little tiring but it’s something I’m willing to do and I’d play more if I needed to.”

Miller is just a sophomore, but his confidence and commitment speaks volumes to how important he is. When he says he’ll play more than 105 snaps to win, it tells you why he started every game as a freshman.

That said, there’s an increase in depth up front for Austin, and it’ll take some extra pressure off Miller and the other starters. He’s confident in the guys behind him, and there’s “great guys” that can rotate in according to Miller.

“We definitely have a lot more depth than last year. I feel like we have a good rotation…if they stepped out on the field, I’d have complete faith in them,” Miller said.

Clemson has at least two more years out of Miller, and they’re spoiled with what he brings both mentally and physically. Whatever challenges come in the 2023 season, it’s clear Miller will take them head on and he wouldn’t mind breaking that 105-snap number on Labor Day night if he had to.