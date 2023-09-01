ACC Approves Expansion, Adds Stanford, Cal and SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been discussing the possibility of adding Stanford, Cal and SMU to the league for several weeks now, and on Friday morning expansion was made official.

The Clemson Insider confirmed there was a presidents’ and chancellors’ call held early Friday morning during which time a vote was taken and the league officially voted to add Cal, Stanford and SMU as the 16th, 17th and 18th members of the ACC.

TCI also confirmed, Clemson President Jim Clements stood his ground and voted “No” to adding Cal, Stanford and SMU. We also learned Florida State and North Carolina voted “No” to expansion, as well. Those three schools were known to have said “No” to adding Cal, Stanford and SMU throughout the entire process.

NC State was initially a “No” vote, as well, which shut down expansion talk for a little bit. However, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips eventually was able to change NC State’s mind, giving him the one needed vote to approve expansion. The league needed 12 votes from its 15 members to have expansion approved.

As TCI reported last Friday, we were told the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU would mean a $5-10 million annual increase to Clemson’s share of the television revenue.

The additions bring the ACC to 18 members total, counting Notre Dame, and 17 for football.

The three additions are expected to enter the league in the 2024-25 season.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!