ACC is Not One Big Happy Family

During his teleconference call with the media Friday, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made it seem like the conference is one big happy family.

However, that cannot be further from the truth.

Right now, the ACC is like that difunctional family on Facebook that looks to be happy and content, but on the inside, there is chaos, turmoil and fighting amongst everyone. It is no stretch to say Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina are not happy, a fact that was displayed again on Friday when the three voted “No” to the league adding Cal, Stanford and SMU.

Though Phillips got his necessary 12 votes to bring the Westerners in, the league cannot claim there is solidarity, something the commissioner tried to convey at the ACC Kickoff in July. Clemson and Florida State have not been happy for a while, especially with the league’s revenue distribution after the television deals the Big Ten and SEC signed in the last year.

In other words, the ACC is about to fall way behind, and they do not want to be a part of it anymore.

North Carolina feels the same way, understanding a conference without Clemson and Florida State football could be a means to an end one day for the ACC. In other words, they are hitching their wagon to Clemson’s and Florida State’s and will likely ride out with them when that day inevitably comes.

Phillips and the ACC do not need to spin things like the conference is happy. Today’s vote is what it is. It was a move the league made to keep itself afloat for the time being.

By adding three more teams to the fold, Phillips guaranteed the ACC will be in position to at least keep its current contract with ESPN, even if Clemson, Florida State and UNC say, “See you later!” As long as the ACC stays at 15 members, ESPN cannot go back into the contract and renegotiate for less money until the contract is up in 2036.

By Phillips comments this afternoon, it is obvious the league is hoping the extra $60 million or so the three new schools will bring in annually will help with revenue distribution, especially with an incentive plan that could benefit the more successful athletic departments, the dominant football programs like Clemson and Florida State.

Is that enough, though? When it is all said and done, Clemson and FSU could add anywhere from $5-10 million onto the near $40 million it received this year. Yes, $50 million sounds nice, but will it be as nice as South Carolina’s $70 million from the SEC?

Who wants to stay in a conference where the commissioner is trying to convince you this a good thing? It’s obvious, when reading UNC’s statement this morning, that it is not. Clemson has stayed steadfast on its opinion on the subject, and I am sure FSU’s administrators feel the same way.

Your family is not happy Dr. Phillips, so stop pretending that is and that Friday’s move to add Cal, Stanford and SMU was a good move for everyone involved.

