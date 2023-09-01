Briningstool presents special challenge for defenses

CLEMSON — The tight end position in Clemson was held down by Davis Allen for a few years, but a younger talent is excited to take the helm for 2023. During his tenure, Allen was the reliable tight end the Tigers needed, but the introduction of Jake Briningstool could change the outlook of the position in the program.

Briningstool is a big target at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds and he fits the mold of the NFL tight end. On that same note, he was learning behind an NFL tight end in Allen, who is now a Los Angeles Ram. That’s valuable time that he had, and Briningstool reflected on their relationship at Clemson Thursday.

“Me and Davis, we played a lot of snaps together. It was great to learn from him, kind of just pick his brain a little bit, learn about how he plays the game, how he prepares for a game and kind of just playing together for a couple years. I think it was really beneficial for me,” Briningstool said.

The pair of Briningstool and Allen were the first Clemson tight ends to both have four touchdown receptions in a season. The feeling right now is Briningstool is going to eclipse that number, with head coach Dabo Swinney saying “you’ll see that No. 9” after a fall scrimmage.

All eyes are on Briningstool as the new starter, and he’s already proved how valuable he can be as a pass catcher. With his large frame and surprising athleticism at his size, he’s likely a challenging matchup for many defenses in 2023 and Briningstool is ready to be ‘the guy’ this year.

“Now, I think it’s God’s timing and it’s just good timing for me, I think my body is ready to go out there. I think, from a knowledge standpoint, I’m smarter, I’m a more equipped player now so I think, definitely think it’s my time to go out there and show what I can do,” Briningstool said.

It’s a perfect storm for Briningstool with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley coming to Clemson, who can showcase the talented tight end very well in the offense. While tight end has rarely been in the spotlight for the Tigers, Briningstool can change that narrative and cement his place as one of the most feared pass catchers in the ACC.