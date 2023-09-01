Clemson United Wins 10th-Straight Over South Carolina

Clemson United Wins 10th-Straight Over South Carolina

Olympic

Clemson United Wins 10th-Straight Over South Carolina

By September 1, 2023 10:31 pm

By |

CLEMSON — Behind goals from Joran Gerbet and Alex Meinhard, Clemson United shut out South Carolina 2-0 Friday night at Historic Riggs Field to earn the Tigers 10th-consecutive win over their in-state rival.

Joseph Andema recorded his first clean sheet of the season with one save, capping off four-straight shutouts for Clemson in the rivalry series. The Tigers have now outscored the Gamecocks 28-4 during the 10-game winning streak.

Gerbet put the Tigers on the board first, on an assist from Shawn Smart and Nathan Richmond in the 24’, marking the third-consecutive game this season where the Tigers have scored first. Meinhard netted his first goal in a Clemson uniform in the 82’, securing the first win of the season for Clemson United.

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, welcoming Presbyterian to Historic Riggs Field for a 7 p.m. match.

–photo and story are courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

, , Olympic, Soccer

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

During his teleconference call with the media Friday, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made it seem like the conference is one big happy family. However, that cannot be further from the truth. Right now, the ACC is (…)

reply
13hr

Early Friday morning the Atlantic Coast Conference voted to expand. Clemson University has released a statement on the Atlantic Coast Conferences decision to add Stanford, California and SMU.   (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home