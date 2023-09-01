ESPN Analyst Thinks Clemson Has Less Talent on D-line Than Previous Years

ESPN’s College Football Live discussed what teams should be on upset alert this week.

“Stanford” Steve Coughlin had the Tigers as his pick, but that wasn’t the most surprising comment.

“I am going to have to wait a couple of days but it is Monday night” he said. “I think Clemson should be very wary of Duke. Clemson we know a lot of change, new offensive coordinator. I don’t think they have the same amount of talent as they’ve had in previous on that defensive line. What does that look like going on the road in what should be an awesome atmosphere with Riley Leonard and a Duke team that returns a lot of guys. I would be wary if I was Clemson,”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!