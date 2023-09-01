Riley’s sideline presence gives Clemson “newfound confidence”

CLEMSON — Vocal leaders are prevalent all over Clemson’s roster, but none may be more obvious than running back Will Shipley. His passion is evident on the field, and he’s always talked about how he emphasizes hyping up the team and making sure everyone’s energy is high.

While he’s a leader on the sidelines, he’ll be joined by Garrett Riley on the field to lead the team. It’s a contentious topic for coordinators to be on the sidelines or up in the box to get a bird’s eye view but Riley sees the value in being right next to his team. Shipley appreciates that and talked about why that’s a preference for him Thursday.

“I think we’ve seen it throughout the spring and just the whole off-season, having him down there readily available to answer questions, offer advice, kind of talk about the upcoming drive,” Shipley said.

When Brandon Streeter was offensive coordinator for the Tigers, he was coaching from the box and Shipley was quick to mention the difficulties communication wise. “There’s only one headset” is something Shipley emphasized and it’s different with Riley being just a few steps away.

The value is yet to be seen in a game, but when a leader like Shipley has a smile on his face talking about it, it’s clear that Riley’s sideline presence is a large part of his coaching value. It’s not just for him, and he’s excited for the offense as a whole to have their leader on the sideline.

“Having him readily available for all the plays, not just the running back room,” Shipley said. “In terms of O-line, quarterback, wide receivers. Any questions, he is the expert, right? He’s the guy you go to for the answers in this offense and to have him on the sideline with us just gives us a newfound confidence that we’re really going to take advantage of and it’s going to pay its dividends”