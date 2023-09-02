Clemson Tight End is Ready to Hit Someone Else

CLEMSON – Game prep is coming to a close, and game day is almost among us as No. 9 Clemson takes on the Duke Blue Devils on Labor Day night.

Tight end Jake Briningstool sat down with the media to preview the opening week’s matchup.

Briningstool feels great about finally getting to hit somebody besides his own guys. “It’s been a long camp, a long summer so I’m just ready to go out and get everybody on the same sideline… Coach [Garrett] Riley has been great since he got here, and I think he is really doing a good job implementing us into the game plan, as well as just kind of using us in mismatches… I think it will be a lot of fun on Monday and I am just excited.”

He addressed a Duke defense that is known for forcing turnovers at a very high rate. “They are good, they force a lot of turnovers, so I think for us the biggest thing is finding matchups and exploiting them… our players are going to get the job done, we have a lot of guys that can make plays so just getting the ball to them and let them do their thing.”

Briningstool on his newfound leadership abilities with Davis Allen moving on to the NFL. “Personally, I just think right now is God’s timing, a good timing for me I think my body is ready to go out there and perform… from a knowledge standpoint I am a smarter and a quicker player now so I just think it is my time to go out there and show what I can do… learning from Davis definitely helped a lot.”

Lastly the junior touched on the offense with Riley and what us fans can expect to see in the opening week matchup. Briningstool is most excited for “the explosiveness it… we got a lot of playmakers in this offense, Coach Riley coming in and establishing who they are and finding cool ways to get them the ball and kind of let them do their thing… stepping back from a this is what you have to do and just letting guys play freely is really helpful for us.”

