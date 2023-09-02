Corso Makes CFP Predictions

Lee Corso is back for another year on ESPN’s College Football GameDay. On Saturday mornings show we got his predictions for this year’s College Football Playoff.

“Georgia because they have the best roster in the country and they have a schedule that is pretty good I think,” said the ESPN host. “And Michigan. Michigan has the team to make the playoffs. The problem with Michigan is they play Penn State and Ohio State in November. Then USC. USC has a ton of athletes and Calib Williams. Then Texas.”

Who does Corso have playing for the national champions?

“Georgia and USC. USC wins it,” said Corso.