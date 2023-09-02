Shipley Holding Nothing Back at Duke

CLEMSON – Football season is finally here, as the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers are ready to take the field Monday night against the Duke Blue Devils in Durham, N.C.

Clemson has always been focused on winning the season opener and with Monday’s game being a conference game, it is even more important to get that first win of the season.

Running back Will Shipley spoke to the media and shared his thoughts for the Labor Day game.

–Shipley is very excited for Monday night, not only to compete with his team, but to finally go against an opposing team. “There is no holding back when you are playing somebody else… you don’t want to cut Xavier Thomas or Barrett Carter, but when there is another uniform, there is no holding back.”

–There are high expectations for what the Clemson offense is going to look like come Monday night. Shipley told the media, “You are going to see lots of explosion, lots of poise and a great led group.” There may be few hiccups during week one, but “at the end of the day we want to win a football game…as long as we get that win and move on to the next week that is all we are looking for.”

–Clemson is playing the last game of Week 1 in college football, and obviously will get to watch all the games this weekend. Shipley says he is taking this weekend as a learning opportunity to watch those games and use it to scout future opponents. “There is always something you can learn from…shifting my focus towards that and trying to take my mind off the game a little bit will be good for me.”

–Another leader on the field with Shipley is quarterback Cade Klubnik. Shipley has been very impressed with how Klubnik has come in and taken over the offense along with taking some pressure off him on the leadership side of things. When talking about Klubnik, Shipley said, “I am so blessed to share a backfield with (Klubnik)…he is a natural, vocal leader…we just gravitate towards him.”

–Shipley is a North Carolina native and was highly recruited by many of the NC schools, including Duke. He was asked about his feelings about going back to his home state and getting to play the Blue Devils. “It’s unbelievable, it’s a childhood dream. I grew up watching those teams compete… it’s where I grew up…it’s going to be a great opportunity and I am blessed.”

Duke is the first of the Tobacco Road teams Clemson will play this year. The Tigers will host Wake Forest (Oct. 7) before going to NC State (Oct. 28). Clemson will face North Carolina at home on Nov. 18, its final home game of the season.

The last time Clemson played all four Tobacco Road schools in the same season was in 2003.

