Swinney enjoying a rare opening Saturday to watch football

Swinney enjoying a rare opening Saturday to watch football

Football

Swinney enjoying a rare opening Saturday to watch football

By September 2, 2023 7:09 pm

By |

CLEMSON — While Week 0 already occurred, the college football season is officially upon us on this fine Saturday. With games slated all throughout the day, Clemson fans are sitting back on their couch watching all the big games knowing there’s no stress until Labor Day night.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, it’s not much different. When asked about this weekend, he talked about the way Saturday is effectively a Thursday for the team and a lot of the work is complete. It’s “final little tidbits” for each coaches with game day approaching for the Tigers and Swinney can relax just the slightest bit.

When you coach college football, you’ve got to at least enjoy it to some degree and it’s a rare opportunity for Swinney to appreciate a Saturday like this. So for just today, he’s one of us.

“I’ll watch as much football as I can. I enjoy it, I’m certainly a college football fan and enjoy watching other teams and learning. Certainly see some of our future opponents as well. So yeah, definitely will tune in and we’ll come in here Sunday and that’s like our Friday where it’s really we get into a real game mode and do our thing,” Swinney said.

Swinney said Clemson was set to finish practice around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, opening the door for plenty of time to do some scouting and be a fan. It’s all go mode afterwards as focus reaches a maximum for the the trip to Wallace Wade Stadium to take on the Duke Blue Devils.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

CLEMSON — There’s a few positions with an argument for the best on Clemson’s defense, and one of those is defensive tackle. The pair of Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro elected to return for another year, and (…)

reply
10hr

Lee Corso is back for another year on ESPN’s College Football GameDay.  On Saturday mornings show we got his predictions for this year’s College Football Playoff. “Georgia because they have the best (…)

reply
13hr

CLEMSON — Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba described the importance of Dabo Swinney’s motivational tactics concerning his maturity as a player. Mukuba will start at nickel for the ninth-ranked Tigers when (…)

reply
1d

During his teleconference call with the media Friday, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made it seem like the conference is one big happy family. However, that cannot be further from the truth. Right now, the ACC is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home