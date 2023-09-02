Swinney enjoying a rare opening Saturday to watch football

CLEMSON — While Week 0 already occurred, the college football season is officially upon us on this fine Saturday. With games slated all throughout the day, Clemson fans are sitting back on their couch watching all the big games knowing there’s no stress until Labor Day night.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, it’s not much different. When asked about this weekend, he talked about the way Saturday is effectively a Thursday for the team and a lot of the work is complete. It’s “final little tidbits” for each coaches with game day approaching for the Tigers and Swinney can relax just the slightest bit.

When you coach college football, you’ve got to at least enjoy it to some degree and it’s a rare opportunity for Swinney to appreciate a Saturday like this. So for just today, he’s one of us.

“I’ll watch as much football as I can. I enjoy it, I’m certainly a college football fan and enjoy watching other teams and learning. Certainly see some of our future opponents as well. So yeah, definitely will tune in and we’ll come in here Sunday and that’s like our Friday where it’s really we get into a real game mode and do our thing,” Swinney said.

Swinney said Clemson was set to finish practice around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, opening the door for plenty of time to do some scouting and be a fan. It’s all go mode afterwards as focus reaches a maximum for the the trip to Wallace Wade Stadium to take on the Duke Blue Devils.