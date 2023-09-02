Swinney sounds off on ACC expansion

CLEMSON — The ACC officially expanded Friday, adding the trio of SMU, Cal and Stanford. This comes after weeks of discussions with The Clemson Insider confirming that Clemson, Florida State and Nortb Carolina opposed the decision.

Nonetheless, the conference has added three teams from the west coast and how this move will age is still yet to be seen. Amid all this news, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was candid in his reaction to the news.

“I just focus on what I control. I don’t control any of that stuff, I don’t get distracted by any of that. So I think, not surprised is my reaction,” Swinney said. “Nothing really surprises me anymore when it comes to college football and those are certainly three really good institutions for sure. I guess my biggest reaction would be hey, last time we went to Dallas then to Bay Area, California? Brings back great memories for the Tigers.”

Swinney had a big smile on his face mentioning the 2018 national championship, where Clemson with Trevor Lawrence went to Levi’s Stadium and thrashed Alabama 44-16 to win the Tigers’ second title in three years.

The key word in Swinney’s reaction is how he said “nothing surprises me in college football” and not just saying college sports. It’s been obvious throughout the realignment discussions, but Swinney was honest in saying this is all about football.

Whether it benefits other sports has little to do with these realignment talks and the football revenue is the catalyst of the NCAA chaos. Swinney gave his classic answer, saying he’s focused on winning Labor Day night, and winning football games he can control remains his emphasis.